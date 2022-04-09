Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Munich Re tightens up cyber insurance policies to exclude war
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Munich Re tightens up cyber insurance policies to exclude war

Munich Re tightens up cyber insurance policies to exclude war

FILE PHOTO: Munich Re Group logo is seen on a smartphone in front of displayed same logo in this illustration taken, December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

09 Apr 2022 03:19AM (Updated: 09 Apr 2022 03:23AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Munich Re is planning new wordings in cyber insurance policies to exclude war, to avoid disputes over what is covered, the reinsurer's top cyber underwriter told Reuters.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has raised fears of cyber attacks, with the risk that Western businesses or government institutions could be targeted.

Most cyber policies cover companies against business interruption losses and the repair of hacked networks following a cyber attack, but exclude war. However, grey areas in the wordings leave insurers open to claims as a result of cyber war.

S&P Global said last week that insurance losses from the Ukraine conflict could total $35 billion, with cyber one of the classes of insurance most exposed.

Munich Re is seeking clearer war exclusion clauses in cyber policies, based on wording developed last year in the Lloyd's of London market.

The invasion of Ukraine was not a "classic cyber war," said Juergen Reinhart, chief underwriter, cyber, at Munich Re, but he said it was best to be prepared.

"Let's not wait...but act now."

Munich Re said last month it was winding down business in Russia.

AIG, one of the world's biggest commercial insurers, is considering cutting cover for Russia and Ukraine, Reuters reported on Friday.

Munich Re was looking to bring in new wordings on its direct cyber insurance products, Reinhart said. The reinsurer was also suggesting to its cyber insurer clients that they introduce similar clauses.

Ambiguous business interruption policy wordings led to a slew of court cases across the world in the past two years over whether or not the COVID-19 pandemic was covered by insurance.

“We have learnt this lesson as an industry in respect of the pandemic - how painful it is if you have unclear wordings," said Reinhart.

"Our intention is to have very, very clear wordings...and avoid surprises."

Julia Graham, chief executive of UK insurance buyers' association Airmic, said clarity was needed.

"There has been a lot of uncertainty among Airmic members around war exclusions, especially for their cyber policies," she said.

"The lack of standardised policy wordings on cyber in the market has certainly not helped things."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us