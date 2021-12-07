Logo
Murakami-linked fund boosts stake in Japan's Shinsei Bank
FILE PHOTO: The Shinsei Bank logo is pictured at the lobby of the bank in Tokyo, Oct. 22, 2010. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao/File Photo

07 Dec 2021 01:39PM (Updated: 07 Dec 2021 01:34PM)
TOKYO : A fund backed by activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami raised its stake in Japan's Shinsei Bank, the target of a US$1.1 billion takeover bid by SBI Holdings Inc.

The Murakami-linked City Index Eleventh fund has been steadily increasing its ownership in Shinsei. The fund along with S-Grant Corp and other investors now hold 9.16per cent from 8.14per cent previously, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Shinsei said last month it would cancel plans to introduce a poison pill defence aimed to block the takeover bid from online financial conglomerate SBI Holdings.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift in Tokyo; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Source: Reuters

