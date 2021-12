TOKYO : Funds backed by activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami sold all of their combined 9.16per cent stake in Japan's Shinsei Bank Ltd to SBI Holdings Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.

Online financial conglomerate SBI completed the tender offer for Shinsei a week ago, raising its stake in the mid-sized lender to 47.77per cent from about 20per cent.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)