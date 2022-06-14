Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Musk to attend Twitter staff Q&A meet for first time since launching bid
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Musk to attend Twitter staff Q&A meet for first time since launching bid

Musk to attend Twitter staff Q&A meet for first time since launching bid

FILE PHOTO: An image of Elon Musk is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo

14 Jun 2022 08:21AM (Updated: 14 Jun 2022 08:24AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Elon Musk will speak to Twitter Inc employees this week for the first time since launching his $44 billion bid in April, a source said on Monday, citing an email from Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal to staff.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, and Musk will take questions directly from Twitter employees, the source added.

The news, first reported by Business Insider, comes after Twitter said last week that it anticipated a shareholder vote on the sale by early August.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed that Musk would attend the company all-hands meeting this week.

Earlier this month, Musk warned Twitter that he might walk away from his deal to acquire Twitter if it fails to provide the data on spam and fake accounts that he seeks.

Back in April, during an all-hands meeting with employees, Agrawal was seen quelling employee anger where employees demanded answers to how managers planned to handle an anticipated mass exodus prompted by Musk.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us