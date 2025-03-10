Musk says X is facing cyberattack following outage

Social media platform X went down for nearly 11,000 users on Monday, which owner Elon Musk said was the result of a cyberattack.

"There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X. We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved," Musk said in a post on the platform.

X was facing intermittent outages according to Downdetector, restricting 10,700 users in the U.S. from accessing the platform, as of 1.14 pm ET.

The number of outage reports rose to around 26,579 after falling briefly, user-submitted data on the outage-tracking website showed. The number was as high as 40,000 earlier in the day.