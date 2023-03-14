Logo
Musk, China's BYD deny report on Tesla ending battery supply cooperation
Musk, China's BYD deny report on Tesla ending battery supply cooperation

Musk, China's BYD deny report on Tesla ending battery supply cooperation

FILE PHOTO: The logo of BYD is pictured at the 2022 Paris Auto Show in Paris, France October 17, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

14 Mar 2023 09:15AM (Updated: 14 Mar 2023 02:10PM)
SHANGHAI : Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk and Chinese electric vehicle and battery maker BYD Co Ltd on Tuesday denied a media report that said the U.S. company was ending cooperation with BYD on battery supplies.

The Korean Economic Daily on Sunday cited industry sources as saying Tesla had not asked BYD for an additional supply of batteries for certain Tesla Model 3 vehicles after their supply deal expired earlier this year.

"That media report is false. Relations between Tesla and BYD are positive," Musk said in a tweet on Tuesday.

In a statement to Reuters, BYD said that the report "is not in line with the actual situation."

BYD Executive Vice President Lian Yubo in June told Chinese state-owned broadcaster CGTN that BYD was preparing to supply Tesla with batteries "very soon". Neither company have publicly disclosed any deal since.

(This story has been refilled to correct a verb tense in paragraph 2)

Source: Reuters

