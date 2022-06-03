Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Musk deal for Twitter dodges lengthy US antitrust review
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Musk deal for Twitter dodges lengthy US antitrust review

Musk deal for Twitter dodges lengthy US antitrust review
FILE PHOTO: The Twitter app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Musk deal for Twitter dodges lengthy US antitrust review
FILE PHOTO: An image of Elon Musk is seen on smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Musk deal for Twitter dodges lengthy US antitrust review
FILE PHOTO: The logo and trading symbol for Twitter is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., June 1, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
03 Jun 2022 08:36PM (Updated: 04 Jun 2022 12:24AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Twitter said on Friday that the US antitrust waiting period for Elon Musk's US$44 billion acquisition of the social media giant had expired, indicating it had dodged a lengthy review of the proposed deal.

With the expiration, completion of the deal is now subject to remaining customary closing conditions, including approval by Twitter stockholders and any other regulatory approvals, Twitter said.

Under antitrust law, deals are reported to the US government for review by either the Justice Department or the Federal Trade Commission. If either agency had filed a "second request" for documents, the deal would have faced an investigation that could have lasted months.

However, last month Tesla Inc Chief Executive Musk said the Twitter deal was "temporarily on hold", while he sought more information about the proportion of fake accounts on the platform.

Musk has secured equity and debt funding for the deal.

In late morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange, Twitter was up about a half a percent at US$40.10 a share.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us