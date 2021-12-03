Logo
Musk exercises more options, sells Tesla shares worth US$1.01 billion
FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory groundbreaking ceremony in Shanghai, China January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

03 Dec 2021 11:19AM (Updated: 03 Dec 2021 11:25AM)
:Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has sold another 934,091 shares of the electric vehicle maker worth US$1.01 billion to meet his tax obligations related to the exercise of options to buy 2.1 million shares, regulatory filings showed on Thursday.

In early November, the world's richest person tweeted that he would sell 10per cent of his stock if users of the social media platform approved. A majority of them had agreed with the sale.

Since Nov. 8, Musk has exercised options to buy 10.7 million shares and sold 10.1 million shares for US$10.9 billion.

Following a flurry of options exercise, Musk still has an option to buy about 10 million more shares at US$6.24 each, which expires in August next year.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru and Hyun Joo Jin in San Francisco; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

