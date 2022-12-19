Logo
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Musk launches poll asking if he should step down from Twitter
Musk launches poll asking if he should step down from Twitter

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Twitter logo is seen in front of a displayed photo of Elon Musk in this illustration taken October 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

19 Dec 2022 07:35AM (Updated: 19 Dec 2022 07:35AM)
Elon Musk launched a poll on Sunday asking: "Should I step down as head of Twitter?

He added, "I will abide by the results of this poll."

Source: Reuters

