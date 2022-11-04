Logo
Musk orders Twitter to cut infrastructure costs by US$1 billion: Report
Musk orders Twitter to cut infrastructure costs by US$1 billion: Report

FILE PHOTO: An image of Elon Musk is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

04 Nov 2022 05:36AM (Updated: 04 Nov 2022 06:16AM)
Elon Musk has directed Twitter Inc's teams to find over US$1 billion in annual infrastructure cost savings by cutting cloud services and extra server space, according to two sources familiar with the matter and an internal Slack message seen by Reuters.

The company is aiming to find up to US$3 million per day in infrastructure savings, the Slack message said.

Such steep cuts could put the Twitter website and app at risk of going down during high-traffic moments, such as the upcoming US midterm election, the source said.

Twitter did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Source: Reuters

