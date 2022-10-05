Musk to proceed with original $44-billion offer for Twitter before trial

Billionaire Elon Musk is planning to go ahead with his original $44-billion offer to take Twitter Inc private, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, potentially ending the bitter feud between the Tesla chief and the social media company.
The development, which sent Twitter shares higher and Tesla shares down, comes as both parties prepare to go to trial on Oct. 17 over Musk's attempt to walk away from the deal.
Below is a snapshot of the Twitter takeover saga.
Date Development Twitter
share
reaction
April 4 Musk discloses over 9 per cent stake in Jumps up
Twitter to 31 per cent
April 5 Twitter says Musk will join company's Rises over
board 9 per cent
April 10 Musk says he will not join Twitter Falls 3.3 per cent
board
April 14 Musk offers $54.20/share, a 38 per cent Rises 6 per cent
premium to Twitter's April 1 closing
price
April 15 Twitter adopts poison pill to protect Gains 1.4 per cent
company from takeover in next
session;
lags offer
price by
13 per cent
April 21 Musk lines up $46.5 billion in Adds 2.6 per cent,
financing for the deal but lags
Musk's
offer by
11.5 per cent
April 25 Twitter board accepts Musk's offer Climbs
~7 per cent;
trades
3.5 per cent below
offer
price
April 29 Musk sells Tesla shares worth over $8 Rises
billion in a bid to finance takeover 2.3 per cent;
trades
7.3 per cent below
offer
price
May 2 Musk seeks to get more external Falls 0.8 per cent
investors next
session;
trades
~10 per cent below
offer
price
May 5 Musk discloses $7.14 billion funding; Rises
sources tell Reuters Musk could 4.4 per cent;
temporarily lead Twitter after deal trades
closes 5.5 per cent below
offer
price
May 11 Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey says he Falls ~6 per cent
will not return as CEO if offered next
session;
trades 20 per cent
below
offer
price
May 13 Musk says Twitter deal on hold pending Drops 11 per cent
review of spam and fake accounts. before
Later tweets he remains committed to paring
the deal losses;
trades 26 per cent
below
offer
price
May 25 Twitter investors vote against Rises ~6 per cent
re-electing Elon Musk ally to board next
session;
Musk pledges more equity to fund trades 27 per cent
Twitter deal, scraps margin loan below
offer
price
May 26 Musk sued by Twitter investors for Rises ~6 per cent;
stock 'manipulation' during takeover trades 27 per cent
bid below
offer
price
May 27 The SEC looks into Musk's Twitter Rises 1 per cent;
stake purchase trades 26 per cent
below
offer
price
June 6 Musk threatens to walk away from the Drops 4 per cent;
deal if Twitter fails to provide data trades 29 per cent
on spam and fake accounts below
offer
price
July 8 Musk says he is terminating the deal Falls 7 per cent
as Twitter breached provisions of the in
merger agreement. extended
trading
July 10 Twitter hires U.S. law firm Wachtell, Drops 11 per cent
Lipton, Rosen & Katz LLP as it the next
prepares to sue Musk. day;
trades 40 per cent
below
offer
price
July 11 Twitter fires back at Musk, accusing Climbs ~5 per cent
him of "knowingly" breaching an the day
agreement to buy it. after;
trades
~36 per cent below
offer
price
July 12 Twitter sues Musk for violating his Climbs
$44-billion deal. 1.4 per cent the
next day
in
premarket
trading
July 15 Musk files a motion
opposing Twitter's request to speed up Rises
a trial over his plan to terminate the ~6 per centnext
deal day;
trades
~29 per cent below
offer
price
July 19 Twitter will get an
October trial in its legal fight to Climbs
hold Musk to his $44 billion takeover over 5 per cent;
trades 25 per cent
below
offer
price
July 22 Twitter blames battle with Musk and
weakening digital ad market for Closes
surprise fall in Q2 revenue and loss about 1 per cent
higher
July 29 Musk confidentially Falls 2.7 per cent
countersues Twitter, escalating his the next
legal fight against the company over day;
his bid to walk away from the deal trades
~25 per cent below
offer
price
August 4 Twitter rejects Musk's
claims in a Delaware court filing that Rises ~4 per cent
he was hoodwinked into signing the the next
deal, saying it was "implausible and day;
contrary to fact." trades
~22 per cent below
offer
price
August 6 Musk says if Twitter could
provide method of sampling 100 Rises
accounts and how it confirmed the about 1 per cent
accounts are real, his deal should next
proceed. session;
trades
~21 per cent below
offer
price
Musk sells $6.9 billion
August worth of shares in Tesla saying the Rises
9 funds could be used to finance a 4.1 per cent the
potential Twitter deal if he loses the next day;
legal battle. trades 18 per cent
below
offer
price
A whistleblower complaint
August by former Twitter head of security Falls
23 Peiter "Mudge" Zatko becomes public. 7.4 per cent;
It alleges the company misled 26.4 per cent
regulators and investors about below
security and data privacy. offer
price
Delaware judge Kathaleen
McCormick allows Musk to add the Rise 6.7 per cent
September whistleblower claims to his the next
7 countersuit against Twitter but denied day; trade
request to delay the trial. 24 per cent below
offer
price
Musk proposes to go ahead
October with his original offer of $54.20 per Shares
4 share to take Twitter private, surge up
according to two sources. to 17.5 per cent
before
paring
gains