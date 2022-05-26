Logo
Musk to provide US$6.25 billion more in equity to fund Twitter deal
Elon Musk arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/Files

26 May 2022 04:48AM (Updated: 26 May 2022 05:33AM)
Elon Musk said on Wednesday (May 25) he will secure an additional US$6.25 billion in equity financing to fund the $US44-billion offer for Twitter, reducing the billionaire's margin loan to zero and signalling he is working to complete the deal.

The world's richest man and Tesla's top boss is also in talks with shareholders, including Jack Dorsey, for additional financing commitments to fund the deal, Musk said in a regulatory filing.

Musk originally took a US$12.5-billion margin loan against his Tesla stock to help fund his purchase of Twitter. But he reduced it to US$6.25 billion earlier this month after bringing in co-investors.

Last week, Musk had said his offer would not move forward until Twitter shows proof that spam bots account for less than 5 per cent of its total users, hours after suggesting he could seek a lower price for the company.

Twitter shares jumped around 6 per cent in extended trading. Musk could not be immediately reached for comment.

In April, Musk had lined up US$46.5 billion in debt and equity financing to buy Twitter, with Musk himself committing to put in US$33.5 billion.

Source: Reuters

