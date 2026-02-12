Musk reorganizes xAI after SpaceX merger and ahead of blockbuster IPO

Feb 11 : Elon Musk overhauled xAI's top management on Wednesday, a week after the billionaire merged the artificial intelligence startup with his space company SpaceX.

The move comes as SpaceX prepares for one of the biggest IPOs ever. SpaceX said on February 2 it would purchase xAI to create a $1.25 trillion company with plans to go public later this year to help finance the billionaire's ambitions to put data centers in space.

On Tuesday, xAI co-founders Tony Wu and Jimmy Ba said in social media posts that they had resigned from the artificial intelligence firm they started with Musk less than three years ago, adding to an exodus from the company that has left it with half of its 12 co-founders.

"xAI was reorganized a few days ago to improve speed of execution," Musk said in a post on X, adding that it "unfortunately required parting ways with some people."

The company has been reorganized into four main application areas, Musk said in a company meeting posted on X.

Co-founder Guodong Zhang will head xAI's Imagine team, while Toby Pohlen will lead the Macrohard team, which steers efforts to automate company processes.