Business

Musk says fight with Zuckerberg to be live-streamed on X
Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk gets in a Tesla car as he leaves a hotel in Beijing, China, on May 31, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang)
Musk says fight with Zuckerberg to be live-streamed on X
Meta Platforms Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg leaves federal court after attending the Facebook parent company's defence of its acquisition of virtual reality app developer Within Inc, in San Jose, California, on Dec 20, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Laure Andrillon)
06 Aug 2023 04:03PM (Updated: 07 Aug 2023 06:36AM)
NEW YORK: Elon Musk said in a social media post on Sunday (Aug 6) that his proposed fight with Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg would be live-streamed on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The social media and tech moguls have been egging each other into a mixed martial arts cage match in Las Vegas since June.

"Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans," Musk said in a post on X early on Sunday morning, without giving any further details.

Zuckerberg, responding on his social media app Threads, said late Sunday: "I'm ready today. I suggested Aug. 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn't confirmed. Not holding my breath."

He also suggested that they use a more "reliable platform" that can raise money for charity.

Earlier on Sunday, Musk had said on X he was "lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight", adding that he did not have time to work out so brings the weights to work.

When a user on X asked Musk the point of the fight, Musk responded by saying "It's a civilized form of war. Men love war".

The brouhaha began when Musk said in a Jun 20 post that he was "up for a cage match" with Zuckerberg, who is trained in jiujitsu.

A day later, Zuckerberg, 39, who has posted pictures of matches he has won on his company's Instagram platform, asked Musk, 52, to "send location" for the proposed throwdown, to which Musk replied "Vegas Octagon", referring to an events centre where mixed martial arts (MMA) championship bouts are held.

Musk then said he would start training if the cage fight took shape.

Source: Reuters

