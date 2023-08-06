Logo
Business

Musk says fight with Zuckerberg will be live-streamed on X
FILE PHOTO: Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk gets in a Tesla car as he leaves a hotel in Beijing, China May 31, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Meta Platforms Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg leaves federal court after attending the Facebook parent company's defense of its acquisition of virtual reality app developer Within Inc., in San Jose, California, U.S. December 20, 2022. REUTERS/Laure Andrillon/File Photo
06 Aug 2023 04:03PM
Elon Musk said in a social media post that his fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg would be live-streamed on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The social media moguls have been egging each other into a mixed martial arts cage match in Las Vegas since June.

"Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans," Musk said in post on X early on Sunday morning, without giving any further details.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Musk's post.

Source: Reuters

