Musk says he has found a new CEO for Twitter

FILE PHOTO: Twitter logo and a photo of Elon Musk are displayed through magnifier in this illustration taken October 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo

12 May 2023 03:51AM (Updated: 12 May 2023 04:08AM)
:Twitter CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday that he has found a new chief executive for the social media platform and that she will be starting in about 6 weeks.

"My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops," Musk said in a tweet.

Musk, however, did not name the candidate.

The move is likely to allay Tesla investors' concerns, who have been increasingly worried about the time that Musk is devoting to turning around Twitter.

Tesla Inc shares jumped 2.4 per cent in volume spike on the news.

Musk, who said in November he expected to reduce his time at Twitter and eventually find a new leader to run the social media company, has previously not named any prospective candidates.

The billionaire's first two weeks as the new Twitter owner in October were marked by rapid change. He quickly fired Twitter's previous CEO Parag Agrawal and other senior leaders and then laid off half its staff in November.

Source: Reuters

