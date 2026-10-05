Musk says he will rename SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI

Oct 4 : SpaceX CEO Elon Musk posted on Sunday that he would rename the company's AI unit to SpaceXSI, following US President Donald Trump's push to use the term "super intelligence" instead of "artificial intelligence."

"Yes, we will make that change," he replied to a user on X asking him about the possibility of renaming SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI.

Here are a few more details:

• At the time of publication, SpaceXAI's X account had not been changed.

• Musk did not provide any additional information regarding the name change, nor did he give a potential timeline for when the change would occur.

• SpaceXAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the change.

• In a speech last month to the UN General Assembly, Trump said: "From this point forward, all of United States documents, and hopefully the world's will be changed to use the much more accurate term 'super' as opposed to artificial. So it's super intelligence."