Musk says he's 'excited' about buying Twitter, but overpaying

SAN FRANCISCO: Elon Musk on Wednesday (Oct 21) said he is "excited" about taking over Twitter, expressing enthusiasm even though he's spent months trying to break free of the US$44 billion buyout contract.

A US judge early this month suspended litigation in the saga over Musk's proposed takeover of Twitter, giving the parties until Oct 28 to finalise the on-again, off-again megadeal.

Twitter had filed a lawsuit to hold Musk to the terms of the deal he inked in April after the Tesla chief sent word he was terminating the contract.

"I'm excited about the Twitter situation," Musk said while fielding questions on a Tesla quarterly earnings call.

"I think it's an asset that has just sort of languished for a long time but has incredible potential, although obviously myself and the other investors are overpaying for Twitter right now."

Musk added that he believes Twitter has potential to be worth "an order of magnitude" more than it is now.

Delaware Judge Kathaleen McCormick granted a request by Musk to freeze the case despite bitter opposition from Twitter, and said that a trial originally set for this week could be rescheduled for next month if a deal is not finalised.