Musk Says PepsiCo to take delivery of Tesla semi-electric trucks on December 1
Musk Says PepsiCo to take delivery of Tesla semi-electric trucks on December 1

Tourists riding a ferry pass a giant Pepsi Cola sign on the East River in New York City, U.S. September 17, 2022. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/Files

07 Oct 2022 08:09AM (Updated: 07 Oct 2022 08:09AM)
(Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc will get its Tesla Inc semi-electric trucks deliveries on Dec. 1, Elon Musk said in a tweet on Thursday.

Source: Reuters

