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Musk says SpaceX could bring $1 trillion in revenue by 2030
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Musk says SpaceX could bring $1 trillion in revenue by 2030

Musk says SpaceX could bring $1 trillion in revenue by 2030

A general view of a SpaceX facility on the day of the company’s initial public offering (IPO), in Starbase, Texas, U.S., June 12, 2026. REUTERS/Gabriel V. Cardenas

15 Jun 2026 01:48PM (Updated: 15 Jun 2026 01:50PM)
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June 15 : Elon Musk said on Sunday that his rocket company, SpaceX, could bring in $1 trillion in revenue by 2030, making the statement two days after the company went public, valuing it at over $2 trillion.

"And I would be surprised if revenue is not greater than $1T in 2031," he wrote on his social media platform X, replying to journalist and financial commentator Jon Erlichman.

SpaceX on Friday became the sixth-largest U.S. firm, cementing Musk's status as the world's first trillionaire.

However, the company still makes far less money than similarly valued tech giants like Broadcom and Amazon.com.

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In 2025, SpaceX's revenue jumped to $18.67 billion from $14.02 billion a year earlier, but the company swung to a net loss of $4.94 billion from a profit of $791 million.

Some Wall Street analysts are cautious about the company's growth.

Goldman had estimated that SpaceX's revenue would exceed $470 billion in 2030, while Morgan Stanley projected it would reach nearly $330 billion, according to a Wall Street Journal report from earlier this month.

Source: Reuters
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