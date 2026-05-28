Musk says SpaceX did not commit to long-term Colossus lease with Anthropic

May 28 : SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday the IPO-bound company had only agreed to lease its Colossus AI training data center clusters to Anthropic for six months, not multiple years as previously suggested.

"SpaceX has not committed to leasing Colossus for years, although it's possible that may be what happens," Musk said in a post on X.

He added that the agreement is a 180-day lease with a mutual 90-day cancellation notice thereafter.

"The short term was our request, not Anthropic's. We won't leave them hanging and will provide a reasonable off-ramp, but if compute gets super tight I said we might need it back at some point," he said.