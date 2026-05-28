Logo
Logo

Business

Musk says SpaceX did not commit to long-term Colossus lease with Anthropic
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Musk says SpaceX did not commit to long-term Colossus lease with Anthropic

Musk says SpaceX did not commit to long-term Colossus lease with Anthropic
Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X speaks at the Milken Conference 2024 Global Conference Sessions at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 6, 2024. REUTERS/David Swanson
Musk says SpaceX did not commit to long-term Colossus lease with Anthropic
Colossus, xAI's AI training supercomputer, on the day analysts invited to review Elon Musk's xAI "Macrohard" project visit the data center in Memphis, Tennessee, U.S., April 23, 2026. REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht
28 May 2026 02:37PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

May 28 : SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday the IPO-bound company had only agreed to lease its Colossus AI training data center clusters to Anthropic for six months, not multiple years as previously suggested.

"SpaceX has not committed to leasing Colossus for years, although it's possible that may be what happens," Musk said in a post on X.

He added that the agreement is a 180-day lease with a mutual 90-day cancellation notice thereafter.

"The short term was our request, not Anthropic's. We won't leave them hanging and will provide a reasonable off-ramp, but if compute gets super tight I said we might need it back at some point," he said.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement