Musk says Tesla has not signed a contract with Hertz yet, halts stock rally
FILE PHOTO: SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard (not pictured) at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 13, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
Musk says Tesla has not signed a contract with Hertz yet, halts stock rally
FILE PHOTO: The desk of car rental company Hertz is seen at Nice International airport in Nice, France, May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo
02 Nov 2021 07:29PM (Updated: 02 Nov 2021 07:28PM)
Tesla Inc top boss Elon Musk said the electric carmaker had not signed a contract with Hertz, more than a week after the car rental firm announced a massive deal with the electric car company.

Tesla's shares fell 5per cent to US$1,146 in premarket trading, after a steep jump following the news of the biggest-ever order - 100,000 electric cars for Hertz - on Oct. 25, which helped Tesla breach US$1 trillion in market capitalization.

Musk tweeted late Monday, "If any of this is based on Hertz, I'd like to emphasize that no contract has been signed yet."

"Hertz deal has zero effect on our economics."

Tesla and Hertz did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Interim Hertz Chief Executive Officer Mark Fields had told Reuters last week the order will primarily include Model 3 vehicles. Considering Tesla's cheapest Model 3 sedan starts at about US$44,000, the order could be worth about US$4.4 billion, if the entire order were for the mass-market sedan.

"Tesla has far more demand than production, therefore we will only sell cars to Hertz for the same margin as to consumers," Musk said.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Source: Reuters

