Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Musk says Tesla likely to launch humanoid robot prototype next year
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Musk says Tesla likely to launch humanoid robot prototype next year

Musk says Tesla likely to launch humanoid robot prototype next year
The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a dealership in London, Britain, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Musk says Tesla likely to launch humanoid robot prototype next year
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard (not pictured) at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 13, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
20 Aug 2021 10:34AM (Updated: 20 Aug 2021 12:14PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO :Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk on Thursday said the electric automaker will probably launch a "Tesla Bot" humanoid robot prototype next year, designed for dangerous, repetitive, or boring work that people don't like to do.

Speaking at Tesla's AI Day event, the billionaire entrepreneur said the robot, which stands around five foot eight inches tall, would be able to handle jobs from attaching bolts to cars with a wrench, or picking up groceries at stores.

The robot would have "profound implications for the economy," Musk said, addressing a labour shortage. He said it was important to make the machine not "super-expensive."

The AI Day event came amid growing scrutiny over the safety and capability of Tesla's "Full Self-Driving" advanced driver assistant system.

Musk didn't comment on that scrutiny over the safety of Tesla technology but said that he was confident of achieving full self-driving with higher safety than humans using current in-car cameras and computers.

U.S. safety regulators earlier this week opened an investigation into Tesla's driver assistant system because of accidents where Tesla cars crashed into stationary police cars and fire trucks.

Two U.S. senators have also called on the Fair Trade Commission to investigate Tesla's claims for its "Full Self-Driving" system.

At the event on Thursday Tesla also unveiled chips it designed in-house https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/tesla-unveils-own-chip-ai-training-computer-dojo-2021-08-20 for its high-speed computer, Dojo, to help develop its automated driving system. Musk said Dojo would be operational next year.

He said Tesla will also introduce new hardware for its self-driving computer for its Cybertruck electric pick-up truck in "about a year or so."

Tesla in July pushed back the launch of its much-anticipated Cybertruck from this year, without giving a timeframe for its arrival on the market.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Karishma Singh and Kenneth Maxwell)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us