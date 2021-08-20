Logo
Business

Tesla unveils own chip for AI training computer Dojo
Business

Musk says Tesla will launch prototype of humanoid robot next year

FILE PHOTO: The TESLA logo is seen outside a dealership in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

20 Aug 2021 10:19AM (Updated: 20 Aug 2021 11:05AM)
SAN FRANCISCO : Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk on Thursday said it will probably launch the prototype of a humanoid robot called "Tesla Bot" next year, saying the robot would "eliminate dangerous, repetitive, boring tasks."

The robot with a human-like appearance would carry out the work people like to do least, with "profound implications for the economy," Musk said at the company's AI Day event on Thursday.

Tesla unveiled at the event chips it designed in-house https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/tesla-unveils-own-chip-ai-training-computer-dojo-2021-08-20 for its fast computer, Dojo, to train its automated driving system.

Musk said Dojo would be operational next year.

A few years ago, Musk asked Tesla engineers "to design a superfast training computer and that's how we started Project Dojo," Tesla director Ganesh Venkataramanan said at the AI Day event.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Karishma Singh)

Source: Reuters

