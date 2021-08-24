Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Kamala Harris Malaysia Afghanistan COVID-19 vaccine court In Focus climate change China Myanmar India
Logo

Business

Musk says Tesla's self-driving software update 'not great'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Kamala Harris Malaysia Afghanistan COVID-19 vaccine court In Focus climate change China Myanmar India

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Musk says Tesla's self-driving software update 'not great'

Musk says Tesla's self-driving software update 'not great'

FILE PHOTO: Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk walks next to a screen showing an image of Tesla Model 3 car during an opening ceremony for Tesla China-made Model Y program in Shanghai, China January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

24 Aug 2021 05:39AM (Updated: 24 Aug 2021 05:43AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Tesla Inc's Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Monday said that the electric-car maker was working on improving the much-awaited update to its self-driving software "as fast as possible."

The billionaire entrepreneur tweeted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1429903213726093315 that the Full Self-Driving Beta version 9.2 is "actually not great imo (in my opinion), but Autopilot/AI team is rallying to improve as fast as possible."

"We're trying to have a single stack for both highway & city streets, but it requires massive NN (neural network) retraining."

Tesla had recently come under the scrutiny of U.S. safety regulators, who opened an investigation into its driver assistant system because of accidents where its cars crashed into stationary police cars and fire trucks.

Two U.S. senators also called on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Tesla, saying it misled consumers and endangered the public by marketing its driving automation systems as fully self-driving.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us