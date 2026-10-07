Musk says TSMC won't run Terafab AI chip complex

Oct 7 : Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday that his companies will build and run the Terafab AI chip complex, with TSMC possibly subleasing a part of it.

Here are more details:

• Terafab is a planned Tesla-SpaceX project in Texas that aims to build "a gigantic chip fab" to make artificial intelligence chips.

• Replying to a post on X that said the most likely outcome was TSMC owning and running the fab, Musk wrote: "No, we will build and run the fab. Let there be ZERO doubt about that."

• "Maybe TSMC subleases part of the Terafab if they want, but nothing more than that," he added.

• Last week, Musk said that there had been discussions about potential cooperation with TSMC on the Terafab project, without giving further details.

• Earlier on Wednesday, Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan told Bloomberg News that the US chipmaker, which is a partner in the project, will remain involved.

• Any involvement by TSMC could challenge Intel's role in Terafab, as Musk weighs partners for the chipmaking venture.

• TSMC and Intel did not immediately respond to requests for comment.