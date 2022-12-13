Logo
Business

Musk says Twitter Basic Blue to slash ads by half
Business

Musk says Twitter Basic Blue to slash ads by half

Musk says Twitter Basic Blue to slash ads by half

FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk's Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

13 Dec 2022 10:15AM (Updated: 13 Dec 2022 10:15AM)
Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted on Monday that Twitter's Basic blue tick will have half the number of advertisements and the social media platform will offer a higher tier with no advertisements by next year.

Musk did not elaborate further on the details.

The company re-enabled the Twitter Blue sign earlier in the day, after announcing last week that accounts for individuals will get a blue check, while gold and gray check marks will denote business and government accounts.

The monthly subscription price will be $8 on the web and $11 on Apple devices, respectively.

Twitter earns nearly 90 per cent of its revenue from selling digital ads and Musk recently attributed a "massive drop in revenue" to civil rights organizations that have pressured brands to pause their Twitter ads.

Source: Reuters

