Elon Musk said on Tuesday buying Twitter is an "accelerant to creating X, the everything app", after the billionaire proposed to go ahead with his original offer of US$44 billion to take the social media company private.

"Twitter probably accelerates X by 3 to 5 years, but I could be wrong," he said in another tweet.

Although Musk has not disclosed his plans for Twitter, he has said the service could charge business and government users.