Business

Musk says Twitter to hold off relaunching blue check verification
FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk's Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

22 Nov 2022 09:45AM (Updated: 22 Nov 2022 09:45AM)
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk said on Monday that the social media company is holding off the relaunch of its blue check subscription service, a delay from his initial tentative timeline to bring back the service on the platform.

"Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation," Musk said in a tweet.

"Will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals," he added.

Twitter had paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service, as fake accounts mushroomed and had said Twitter's sought-after blue check subscription service will be relaunched on Nov. 29.

Source: Reuters

