Musk says Twitter may charge slight fee for commercial, government users
FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk attends the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. Patrick Pleul/Pool via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: The Twitter app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
04 May 2022 07:40AM (Updated: 04 May 2022 08:45AM)
:Elon Musk said on Tuesday Twitter Inc will always be free for casual users but may charge a slight fee for commercial and government users, as the billionaire entrepreneur tries to boost the social media platform's reach from 'niche' to most Americans.

"Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users," Musk said in a tweet https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1521630589710872576.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Tesla chief Musk has been suggesting a raft of changes to Twitter since last month. After adding the company to his cart recently, Musk said he wanted to enhance the platform with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans.

Last month, even before reaching a deal with Twitter, Musk had suggested few changes to the Twitter Blue premium subscription service, including slashing its price.

At the annual Met Gala in New York on Monday, Musk said he would make Twitter transparent about how tweets are promoted or demoted and wanted its software to be publicly available for critique.

Source: Reuters

