Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Musk says Twitter to soon enable organisations to identify their associated accounts
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Musk says Twitter to soon enable organisations to identify their associated accounts

Musk says Twitter to soon enable organisations to identify their associated accounts

FILE PHOTO: Twitter logo and a photo of Elon Musk are displayed through magnifier in this illustration taken October 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

14 Nov 2022 03:42AM (Updated: 14 Nov 2022 04:02AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Twitter's billionaire owner Elon Musk on Sunday (Nov 13) said that Twitter will soon enable organisations to identify Twitter accounts associated with them as the new Twitter owner continues to find ways to limit fake accounts on the platform.

"Rolling out soon," Musk in a tweet on Sunday said. "Twitter will enable organisations to identify which other Twitter accounts are actually associated with them."

He did not elaborate.

The social media platform paused its recently announced US$8 blue check subscription service on Friday as fake accounts mushroomed, and new owner Elon Musk brought back the "official" badge to some users of the social media platform.

Fake accounts purporting to be big brands have popped up with the blue check since the new roll-out, including Musk's Tesla and SpaceX, as well as Roblox, Nestle and Lockheed Martin.

Musk in a tweet yesterday said that Twitter Blue will probably "come back end of next week".

Twitter Inc's new owner Elon Musk on Thursday raised the possibility of the social media platform going bankrupt, the day it's trust and safety leader exited the company.

Twitter has eliminated 4,400 of its 5,500 contract employees, with cuts expected to have significant impact to content moderation and the core infrastructure services, tweeted Casey Newton, a reporter for the tech publication Platformer, on Sunday.

Twitter did not immediately responded to Reuters' request for comment.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Elon Musk Twitter

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.