Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold another 934,091 shares of the electric vehicle maker worth US$963.2 million, U.S. securities filings showed on Thursday.

He also exercised stock options to buy 2.17 million shares of Tesla, according to the filings.

