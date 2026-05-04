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Musk sought settlement with OpenAI before Oakland trial, filing shows
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Musk sought settlement with OpenAI before Oakland trial, filing shows

Musk sought settlement with OpenAI before Oakland trial, filing shows
FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk stands in an elevator to attend the trial in his lawsuit over OpenAI for-profit conversion at a federal courthouse, in Oakland, California, U.S., April 30, 2026. REUTERS/Manuel Orbegozo/File Photo
Musk sought settlement with OpenAI before Oakland trial, filing shows
CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman appears in the courthouse, with Greg Brockman, president of OpenAI, to attend the trial in Elon Musk's lawsuit over OpenAI for-profit conversion at a federal courthouse in Oakland, California, U.S., April 30, 2026. REUTERS/Manuel Orbegozo
Musk sought settlement with OpenAI before Oakland trial, filing shows
OpenAI's attorney William Savitt makes opening statements as Elon Musk attends court for his lawsuit over OpenAI for-profit conversion at a federal courthouse in Oakland, California, U.S., April 28, 2026 in a courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Vicki Behringer NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
Musk sought settlement with OpenAI before Oakland trial, filing shows
CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman appears in the courthouse, with Greg Brockman, president of OpenAI, to attend the trial in Elon Musk's lawsuit over OpenAI for-profit conversion at a federal courthouse in Oakland, California, U.S., April 30, 2026. REUTERS/Manuel Orbegozo
04 May 2026 07:12PM (Updated: 04 May 2026 07:16PM)
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(Removes extraneous text in paragraph 3)

May 4 : Elon Musk contacted OpenAI President Greg Brockman to gauge interest in a settlement two days before their high-stakes trial got underway in Oakland federal court, according to a new court filing.

When Brockman suggested both sides drop their claims, Musk allegedly said, "By the end of this week, you and Sam will be the most hated men in America. If you insist, so it will be," the filing, made on Sunday, stated.

The exchange is the latest flashpoint in a lawsuit that has already grown combative inside the courtroom.

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The SpaceX founder testified on Thursday that he did not read the fine print of a 2017 term sheet related to OpenAI's shift from a nonprofit to a for-profit structure, only its headline.

Musk is suing OpenAI alleging that its shift to a for-profit structure betrayed its original nonprofit mission to develop safe AI technology for the public good and that the company's leaders wrongfully profited from his charitable contributions.

The SpaceX founder is seeking changes to OpenAI's leadership and $150 billion in damages from OpenAI and Microsoft, one of its largest investors.

The trial before U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California, began on April 28 and is expected to last several weeks, with a verdict possible by mid-May.

Altman, Brockman and Microsoft chief Satya Nadella are expected to testify later this month.

Musk, his lawyer, and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Source: Reuters
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