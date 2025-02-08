Musk speaks at JPMorgan event attended by CEO Dimon, source says

NEW YORK : Tesla CEO Elon Musk spoke at a JPMorgan Chase conference on Thursday which was attended by the bank's chief Jamie Dimon, according to source familiar with the situation.

The conference in Miami was attended by 200 of JPMorgan's largest clients across asset and wealth management, convened by Mary Erdoes, the CEO of the business, as well as commercial and investment bank clients, according to the source, who declined to be identified discussing a private client event.

Musk took the stage with his mother, Maye Musk, for a

conversation moderated by David Rubenstein, co-founder of private equity firm the Carlyle Group.

The conversation covered a wide range of topics, including the scope of work of the Department of Government Efficiency spearheaded by Musk.

JPMorgan declined to comment while Musk and Carlyle did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

Dimon and Musk, once adversaries in a prolonged legal battle, have settled their differences, the prominent Wall Street banker said in an interview last month.

The biggest U.S. lender had sued Tesla in 2021, kicking off a drawn-out dispute that was at least in part tied to Musk's infamous 2018 tweet where he said he had "funding secured" to take the EV giant private, only to abandon that plan a few weeks later.

Tesla countersued the bank in 2023, but both the companies dropped their claims against each other in November last year.