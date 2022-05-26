Musk sued by Twitter investors for delayed disclosure of stake

NEW YORK: Billionaire Elon Musk was sued by Twitter investors for delayed disclosure of his stake in the social media company in a complaint filed on Wednesday (May 25) in California federal court.

The investors said Musk saved himself US$156 million by failing to disclose that he had purchased more than 5 per cent of Twitter by Mar 14. He continued to buy stock after that, and ultimately disclosed in early April that he owned 9.2 per cent of the company.

"By delaying his disclosure of his stake in Twitter, Musk engaged in market manipulation and bought Twitter stock at an artificially low price," said the investors, led by Virginia resident William Heresniak.

The suit comes after Musk, the owner of electric carmaker Tesla, said he planned to take over Twitter for US$44 billion.