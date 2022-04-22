Logo
Musk in talks with Thoma Bravo about partnering on Twitter bid: NY Post
FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory groundbreaking ceremony in Shanghai, China January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

22 Apr 2022 04:42AM (Updated: 22 Apr 2022 05:47AM)
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk is in talks with private-equity firm Thoma Bravo about partnering on a possible takeover bid for Twitter Inc, the New York Post reported on Thursday, citing two sources close to the situation.

Thoma Bravo could be the key to Musk moving forward with a binding offer for Twitter, the report added.

Twitter declined to comment. Thoma Bravo did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Musk could not be immediately reached for comment.

Earlier on Thursday, Musk said he has lined up US$46.5 billion in debt and equity financing to buy Twitter and was considering taking his offer directly to shareholders.

 

Source: Reuters

