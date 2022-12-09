Musk says wise to avoid margin loans during macroeconomic risks

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said it was "generally wise" to avoid using margin loans on any company when there are macroeconomic risks involved, in response to a question on Twitter about the electric-vehicle maker's stock performance.

"When there are macroeconomic risks, it is generally wise to avoid using margin loans on any company, as stocks may move in ways that are decoupled from their long-term potential," Musk tweeted late on Thursday (Dec 8), without naming any companies.