Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Musk to withdraw OpenAI bid if board agrees to charity terms, lawyers say
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Musk to withdraw OpenAI bid if board agrees to charity terms, lawyers say

Musk to withdraw OpenAI bid if board agrees to charity terms, lawyers say
FILE PHOTO: OpenAI logo is seen in front of Elon Musk photo in this illustration taken March 11, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Musk to withdraw OpenAI bid if board agrees to charity terms, lawyers say
FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk profile picture and ChatGPT logo are seen in this illustration taken, June 11, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
13 Feb 2025 02:57PM (Updated: 13 Feb 2025 03:07PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Elon Musk will withdraw his bid for OpenAI's non-profit arm if the board agrees to preserve the charity's mission, lawyers for Musk said in a court filing dated Wednesday.

If OpenAI board is prepared to preserve the charity's mission and stipulate to take the "for sale" sign off its assets by halting its conversion, Musk will withdraw the bid, the filing said.

On Monday, a consortium of investors led by Elon Musk offered $97.4 billion to buy the assets of OpenAI's non-profit, in another salvo from the world's richest man against the artificial intelligence startup.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement