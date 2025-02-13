Musk to withdraw OpenAI bid if board agrees to charity terms, lawyers say

Elon Musk will withdraw his bid for OpenAI's non-profit arm if the board agrees to preserve the charity's mission, lawyers for Musk said in a court filing dated Wednesday.

If OpenAI board is prepared to preserve the charity's mission and stipulate to take the "for sale" sign off its assets by halting its conversion, Musk will withdraw the bid, the filing said.

On Monday, a consortium of investors led by Elon Musk offered $97.4 billion to buy the assets of OpenAI's non-profit, in another salvo from the world's richest man against the artificial intelligence startup.