Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Musk's delay in disclosing Twitter stake triggers SEC probe -WSJ
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Musk's delay in disclosing Twitter stake triggers SEC probe -WSJ

Musk's delay in disclosing Twitter stake triggers SEC probe -WSJ

FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk's Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

12 May 2022 05:53AM (Updated: 12 May 2022 05:53AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating Elon Musk's delayed disclosure of his sizable stake in Twitter Inc last month, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The SEC and the Tesla Inc top boss did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

On April 4, Musk disclosed a 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter, making him the micro-blogging site's largest shareholder. A week later, he clinched a $44 billion deal to buy the company.

Separately, the Information earlier reported that the Federal Trade Commission is investigating whether Musk violated a law that requires companies and people to report certain large transactions to antitrust-enforcement agencies.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us