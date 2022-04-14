Musk's plans for Twitter as billionaire launches takeover offer

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter Inc for about $41 billion in cash, days after rejecting a seat on the social media company's board.

It all started with Musk disclosing a 9.1per cent stake in Twitter on April 4 and later said he would take a board seat. But, becoming a director would have prevented Musk from becoming a beneficial owner of more than 14.9per cent of Twitter's common stock.

Here's a chronology of developments, including some tweets from Musk and latest comments disclosed in a filing:

Date Tweets and comments from company filing

April 14, 2022 "However, since making my investment I now realize the

company will neither thrive nor serve this societal

imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be

transformed as a private company," Musk said in a filing https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001418091/000110465922045641/tm2212748d1_sc13da.htm

April 14, 2022 "My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not

accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a

shareholder," Musk added in the filing

April 14, 2022 "Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it,"

Musk said in the filing

April 14, 2022 Musk tweeted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1514564966564651008

saying "I made an offer", with a link to the company

filing

April 12, 2022 Musk was sued by former Twitter shareholders who claim

they missed out on the recent run-up in its stock price

because he waited too long to disclose a 9.2per cent stake in the

social media company.

April 10, 2022 Musk polled followers on Twitter asking whether the

company's headquarters in San Francisco should be

converted into a homeless shelter. The tweet is now

deleted. Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos had backed Musk's

idea.

April 10, 2022 Twitter CEO Agrawal shared a note https://twitter.com/paraga/status/1513354622466867201

on Twitter saying that Musk rejected the company's offer

to join its board. Musk deleted the tweet, where he

responded with an emoticon with a

face-with-hand-over-mouth.

April 10, 2022 Musk started a poll asking if "w" should be deleted from

Twitter's name, leaving two voting options, "yes" and "of

course." He deleted that too.

April 9, 2022 With respect to Twitter's business model, Musk tweeted

before deleting it: "And no ads. The power of corporations

to dictate policy is greatly enhanced if Twitter depends

on advertising money to survive."

April 9, 2022 Musk tweeted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1512946176244473863,

"Everyone who signs up for Twitter Blue (ie pays

$3/month) should get an authentication checkmark" about

its subscription service that offers "exclusive access to

premium features" on a monthly basis. Later, he deleted

the tweet.

April 5, 2022 Agrawal tweeted https://twitter.com/paraga/status/1511320953598357505?s=21&t=Is9i_R_hPKzFuUV5VhxUZQ

Musk is being appointed to Twitter's board. "He's both a

passionate believer and intense critic of the service

which is exactly what we need on

@Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the

long-term", a follow-on tweet said.

April 5, 2022 Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey welcomed Musk to Twitter's board

in a tweet https://twitter.com/jack/status/1511329369473564677?ref_src=twsrcper cent5Etfwper cent7Ctwcampper cent5Etweetembedper cent7Ctwtermper cent5E1511329369473564677per cent7Ctwgrper cent5Eper cent7Ctwconper cent5Es1_&ref_url=httpsper cent3Aper cent2Fper cent2Feconomictimes.indiatimes.comper cent2Fmagazinesper cent2Fpanacheper cent2Fto-celebrate-memelord-elon-musks-twitter-board-entry-netizens-flood-the-internet-with-jokesper cent2Farticleshowper cent2F90687616.cms,

added: "Parag and Elon both lead with their hearts, and

they will be an incredible team."

April 4, 2022 Musk posted a Twitter poll asking users if they wanted an

edit button. "Do you want an edit button?" Musk asked in

the tweet, in response to which Agrawal said the

consequences of the poll will be important. "Please vote

carefully," he tweeted.

April 4, 2022 In his first tweet since the disclosure of his stake in

Twitter, he said, "Oh hi lol"

March 26, 2022 Musk said Twitter failing to adhere to free speech

principles fundamentally undermines democracy and asked if

a new platform was needed.

