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Musk's SpaceX in talks to provide computing power to the Pentagon, WSJ reports
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Business

Musk's SpaceX in talks to provide computing power to the Pentagon, WSJ reports

Musk's SpaceX in talks to provide computing power to the Pentagon, WSJ reports

FILE PHOTO: SpaceX logo as an employe looks at his phone while making his way to work at the company’s facility on the day of the SpaceX IPO, in Hawthorne, California, U.S. June 12, 2026. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

18 Jul 2026 03:27AM (Updated: 18 Jul 2026 03:42AM)
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July 17 : Elon Musk's SpaceX is in talks to provide the U.S. Department of Defense with access to data center capacity worth billions of dollars to run AI models, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, SpaceX employees have discussed plans to compete more directly with neocloud firms such as CoreWeave by selling computing capacity to AI customers at lower prices.

The discussions are ongoing and could still fall apart, WSJ reported.

SpaceX and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Source: Reuters
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