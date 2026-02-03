Logo
Musk's SpaceX to merge with xAI at combined valuation of $1.25 trillion, Bloomberg News reports
A SpaceX Starship spacecraft rolls out toward its launch pad past the Starbase Manufacturing Facility before its 10th test flight from the company's complex in Starbase, Texas, U.S., August 23, 2025. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

03 Feb 2026 05:23AM (Updated: 03 Feb 2026 05:29AM)
Feb 2 : Elon Musk plans to merge SpaceX with xAI ahead of its IPO, with a combined valuation of $1.25 trillion, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The combined company is expected to price its shares at about $527 each, the report said.

The deal was announced in a memo, according to Bloomberg.

SpaceX and xAI did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The space firm and the AI startup were in discussions to merge ahead of a blockbuster public offering planned for later this year, Reuters had reported on Thursday, to bring Musk's rockets, Starlink satellites, the X social media platform and Grok AI chatbot under one roof.

SpaceX plans to go public with a valuation likely above $1 trillion, Reuters and other media have reported. It is the world's most-valuable privately held company — at $800 billion in a recent private share sale. xAI was valued at $230 billion in November, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Source: Reuters
