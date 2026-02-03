Musk's SpaceX to merge with xAI at combined valuation of $1.25 trillion, Bloomberg News reports

Feb 2 : Elon Musk plans to merge SpaceX with xAI ahead of its IPO, with a combined valuation of $1.25 trillion, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The combined company is expected to price its shares at about $527 each, the report said.

The deal was announced in a memo, according to Bloomberg.

SpaceX and xAI did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The space firm and the AI startup were in discussions to merge ahead of a blockbuster public offering planned for later this year, Reuters had reported on Thursday, to bring Musk's rockets, Starlink satellites, the X social media platform and Grok AI chatbot under one roof.

SpaceX plans to go public with a valuation likely above $1 trillion, Reuters and other media have reported. It is the world's most-valuable privately held company — at $800 billion in a recent private share sale. xAI was valued at $230 billion in November, the Wall Street Journal reported.