Musk's SpaceX targets US consumers with Starlink mobile service push, FT reports

June 26 : SpaceX has told investors it plans to launch a Starlink mobile service for U.S. consumers, the Financial Times reported on Friday, in a move that could allow the Elon Musk-led company to compete directly with Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile.

Here are some details:

• SpaceX already offers direct-to-cell connectivity with T-Mobile in the U.S., providing supplemental coverage from space to extend internet access to remote areas.

• SpaceX is now considering launching a Starlink retail product and could build its own terrestrial U.S. mobile network, President Gwynne Shotwell told investors during a recent IPO roadshow, the FT report said, citing sources.

• Reuters could not immediately verify the report. SpaceX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

• In September last year, SpaceX bought wireless spectrum licenses from EchoStar for its Starlink satellite network for about $17 billion and then again for $2.6 billion in November, giving it the ability to quickly create a strong and affordable direct-to-cell service by using EchoStar's wireless airwaves.

• SpaceX will disrupt the $1.6 trillion U.S. communications industry as its satellite broadband unit Starlink expands, brokerage firm ​Oppenheimer said in a note earlier this month.

• SpaceX's record valuation is grounded in Starlink, which has over 10 million subscribers, and a launch business that analysts and investors say has transformed access to orbit.