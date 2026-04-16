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Musk's staff reaches out to suppliers for Terafab project, Bloomberg News reports
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Musk's staff reaches out to suppliers for Terafab project, Bloomberg News reports

Musk's staff reaches out to suppliers for Terafab project, Bloomberg News reports

FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X looks on during the Milken Conference 2024 Global Conference Sessions at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 6, 2024. REUTERS/David Swanson/File Photo

16 Apr 2026 10:35AM (Updated: 16 Apr 2026 11:06AM)
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April 15 : Elon Musk's staff have reached out to chip industry suppliers for his Terafab AI chip complex project with SpaceX and Tesla, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday. 

The team has approached companies including Applied Materials, Tokyo Electron and Lam Research, and has asked chip manufacturing partner Samsung Electronics Co for support, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Staff have sought price quotes and delivery times for an array of chipmaking gear, Bloomberg said, adding that in the past few weeks, they’ve contacted makers of photomasks, substrates, etchers, depositors, cleaning devices, testers and other tools.

The goal is to begin silicon manufacturing by 2029 and then scale up, Bloomberg added. 

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Musk's representatives have asked for speedy price estimates while providing minimal information about the products, and Musk wants to move at "light speed," according to the report. 

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Tesla, SpaceX, Applied Materials, Tokyo Electron, Lam Research and Samsung Electronics did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

Musk launched Terafab in March, and Intel last week said it would join the project to make processors powering the tech billionaire's robotics and data center ambitions.

The project will be built on the Tesla campus in eastern Travis County, Austin, Texas. 

Source: Reuters
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