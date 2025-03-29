Musk's X back up after brief outage hits US users, Downdetector shows

Social media platform X on Friday recovered after a short outage that impacted thousands of users in the U.S., according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

The disruptions eased around 3:10 p.m. ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from various sources.

There were more than 53,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the Elon Musk-owned platform as of 2:46 p.m. ET.

Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.

Social media companies Reddit and X experienced outages on Thursday as well.

Earlier in March, Musk had blamed a cyberattack after X went down intermittently.

X did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.