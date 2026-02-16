Musk's X back up after brief outage in US and UK, Downdetector shows

Feb 16 : Elon Musk's X was back up for thousands of users in the U.S. and UK after a short outage on Monday, according to tracking website Downdetector.com.

At its peak, there were around 40,000 reports of issues with the social media platform in the U.S., according to Downdetector, before coming down to around 730 reports as of 10:47 a.m. EST (1547 GMT).

Reports in the UK peaked at more than 11,000 at 8:35 a.m. EST, according to the website, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Since the numbers are based on user-submitted reports, the actual number of affected users may vary.

X did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Musk recently announced that SpaceX has acquired his AI startup xAI. This announcement followed a move last year in which he folded X into xAI through a share swap.