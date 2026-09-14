Musk's X Corp and SpaceXAI resolve antitrust lawsuit against Apple

Sept 14 : Elon Musk's X Corp and SpaceXAI said on Monday they have resolved their lawsuit in federal court in Texas that had accused Apple of conspiring to unlawfully monopolize markets for smartphones and generative AI chatbots.

In a court filing, X and SpaceXAI moved to dismiss the lawsuit they brought against Apple last year. The filing did not explain the reasons for dismissal or say if a settlement had been reached.

The lawsuit claimed Apple violated antitrust law by exclusively integrating ChatGPT into Apple Intelligence features on iPhones and other Apple devices. It alleged Apple had illegally shut out rivals in its partnership with OpenAI.

X and SpaceXAI said they will continue to pursue claims against ChatGPT maker OpenAI, which is also a defendant in the lawsuit.

Musk's companies, Apple and OpenAI did not immediately respond to requests for comment.