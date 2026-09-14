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Musk's X Corp and SpaceXAI resolve antitrust lawsuit against Apple
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Business

Musk's X Corp and SpaceXAI resolve antitrust lawsuit against Apple

Musk's X Corp and SpaceXAI resolve antitrust lawsuit against Apple

FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

14 Sep 2026 09:43PM (Updated: 14 Sep 2026 10:27PM)
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Sept 14 : Elon Musk's X Corp and SpaceXAI said on Monday they have resolved their lawsuit in federal court in Texas that had accused Apple  of conspiring to unlawfully monopolize markets for smartphones and generative AI chatbots.

In a court filing, X and SpaceXAI moved to dismiss the lawsuit they brought against Apple last year. The filing did not explain the reasons for dismissal or say if a settlement had been reached.

The lawsuit claimed Apple violated antitrust law by exclusively integrating ChatGPT into Apple Intelligence features on iPhones and other Apple devices. It alleged Apple had illegally shut out rivals in its partnership with OpenAI.

X and SpaceXAI said they will continue to pursue claims against ChatGPT maker OpenAI, which is also a defendant in the lawsuit.

Musk's companies, Apple and OpenAI did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Source: Reuters
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