Business

Musk's X hires former Tubi executive Banki as CFO
Business

Musk's X hires former Tubi executive Banki as CFO

Musk's X hires former Tubi executive Banki as CFO

FILE PHOTO: 'X' logo is seen on the top of the headquarters of the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, California, U.S., July 30, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

14 Nov 2024 02:50AM (Updated: 14 Nov 2024 03:26AM)
:Elon Musk's X Corp has tapped former Tubi executive Mahmoud Reza Banki as chief financial officer, in one of the social media platform's biggest hires as its billionaire owner shifts focus to a role aimed at making the government more efficient.

Banki has joined X in November, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was the finance chief at streaming platform Tubi where he worked for six years from 2017.

Banki did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

X has been trying to attract advertisers amid growing competition for ad dollars from social media firms including Facebook-parent Meta Platforms .

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday named Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy as co-lead, a newly created Department of Government Efficiency.

Last year, Musk hired former NBCUniversal advertising chief Linda Yaccarino as the social media company's new CEO.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Banki's appointment on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters

