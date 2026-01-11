Jan 10 : ‌Elon Musk said on Saturday that social media platform X will open its new algorithm, including all code for organic and advertising post recommendations, to ‌the public in seven ‌days.

"This will be repeated every 4 weeks, with comprehensive developer notes, to help you understand what changed," he said in his X post.

Earlier ‍this week, the European Commission decided to extend a retention order sent to X last year, which related ​to algorithms ‌and dissemination of illegal content, prolonging it to the end ​of 2026, spokesperson Thomas Regnier told reporters ⁠on Thursday.

In July ‌2025, Paris prosecutors investigated the ​social media platform for suspected algorithmic bias and fraudulent data ‍extraction, which Musk's X called a "politically-motivated criminal ⁠investigation" that threatens its users' free ​speech.