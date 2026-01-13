Musk's X recovers after outage hits thousands globally

Jan 13 : An X outage eased on Tuesday after thousands of users worldwide reported issues with accessing the social media platform, according to Downdetector.com.

The outage began around 9 a.m. ET, peaking at more than 28,300 logged issues with Elon Musk's platform in the U.S. before cooling to about 700 reports, according to Downdetector.

In the UK, reports fell to roughly 130 from a high of more than 8,000, while Canada saw issues decline after topping 3,200 earlier in the day, according to the website that tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on what caused the outage.

The actual number of affected users may differ from what is shown on Downdetector, as the reports are submitted by users.

In November 2025, a Cloudflare outage briefly prevented access to X after a faulty security configuration crashed its traffic system. A few days later, a separate disruption took X offline for thousands of U.S. users.